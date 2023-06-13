FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning June 29, the City of Fulton will be bringing back a handful of entertainers to the lakeside and riverside venues.
To kick off the series, the Fulton Community Band will take on Bullhead Point on June 29.
Bullhead Point Thursday concerts start at 7 p.m., and Canal Landing Gazebo Friday concerts start at 6:30 p.m.
Schedule:
Canal Landing Gazebo:
- June 30 – Sounds of Brass
- July 7 – Open
- July 14 – Fulton Community Dixie Land Band
- July 21 – Mark Wahl
- July 28 – Open
- Aug. 4 – Alan Howe
- Aug 11 – Fulton Jazz Festival
- Aug. 18 – Joe Cortini
- Aug. 25 – Drew Frech
Bullhead Point Pavilion:
- June 29 – Fulton Community Band
- July 6 – Fulton Community Band
- July 13 – After Six
- July 20 – Fulton Community Band
- July 27 – Open
- Aug. 3 – Fulton Community Band
- Aug. 10 – Jazz Fest
- Aug. 17 – Fulton Community Band
- Aug. 24 – Open
- Aug. 31 – Fulton Community Band
“Although some seating is available, we encourage all who attend to bring their own lawn chairs,” said Chris Waldron, Fulton’s director of parks and recreation. “We’re looking forward to a sunny, musical summer by the lake and the river here in Fulton.”
For further information, contact Waldron at: 315-592-2474, or at their website.