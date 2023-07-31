SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crouse Health held its 6th annual “Polo for Preemies” fundraiser at the Skaneateles Polo Grounds today, July 30, where all proceeds went to helping sick newborns at Crouse Health’s Baker Regional NICU.

The activities kicked off at 1 p.m. with a silent auction, music and other family-friendly activities. Food and beverages were also available for purchase to help the fundraiser.

At 3 p.m. the main event got underway as the Skaneateles Polo Team played a match in front of the attendees.

General admission tickets that went to helping the NICU were $10, and all kids 12 and under were let in for free if they were with a paid adult.