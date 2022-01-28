MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Mourning police officers from New York and beyond will give a final salute Friday to Officer Jason Rivera, a rookie colleague gunned down with his partner a week ago in Harlem.

A morning funeral Mass is planned for around 9 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Cathedral for the officer, who, at age 22, was recently married and barely into his second year of service on the force.

You can watch coverage of the service live on PIX11, here on PIX11.com and on the PIX11 News app.

Roman Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan will preside over the service. Many of the city’s top leaders are expected to attend.

Just a day earlier, thousands of uniformed officers, as well as ordinary citizens, filed into the Roman Catholic cathedral for Rivera’s public wake on Thursday.

Rivera and a partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, were fatally wounded Jan. 21 by a gunman who ambushed them in a hallway as they responded to a family dispute. Mora’s funeral is being held next week, also at St. Patrick’s.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said flags at state buildings would fly at half-staff from sunrise the day of Rivera’s funeral Friday until sunset the day of Mora’s funeral, Feb. 2.

When the two officers responded last Friday to a domestic dispute involving 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil and his mother, authorities said McNeil swung open a bedroom door and opened fire with a 45-caliber pistol outfitted with a modified 40-round clip, hitting both officers in the head.

Rivera died that night, while Mora, 27, was pronounced dead at the hospital this past Tuesday.

A third officer, Sumit Sulan, a rookie who was shadowing Mora and Rivera — shot McNeil as he tried to flee. The gunman, 47, died Monday, authorities said.

Officer Mora continued to save lives even after his death, donating his organs to save five people who desperately needed them, according to LiveOnNY.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.