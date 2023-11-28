ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The attorney representing the State Department of Transportation in its fight to keep the I-81 project progressing, says any further delay risks costing taxpayers $25,000 per day.

The possible cost was a new development to come from a hearing in a State Appellate Courtroom on Monday, Nov. 27.

NewsChannel 9 was the only news organization to attend the hearing in person.

The appellate justices, after hearing arguments Monday, will now review the lower court’s decision.

Right now, court-allowed work is underway to slowly convert I-481 into the new I-81. State Supreme Court Justice Gerard Neri banned any work in Downtown Syracuse and ordered the DOT to come up with a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement, requested by opponents, to account for increased traffic levels due to the Micron project.

Assistant Attorney General Meredith Lee-Clark says the DOT could voluntarily choose to conduct a supplemental review, calling it a “discretionary decision,” and saying no quality data related to Micron’s impact is available for consideration.

Alan Knauf, the attorney representing the “Renew 81 For All” opposition group, said: “Do they know all the facts and figures? No. That’s the point of an EIS, to figure that out.”

Presiding Justice Gerald Whalen seemed to hint at what will be his opinion, saying: “They (the DOT) may very well need to do a supplemental on this. They recognize this. But right now, the information before them is press releases and that kind of thing. There’s not enough information for them to do a substantive supplementary. How is that not true?”

The group of justices could side with the State DOT and allow the project to move forward, unless they find flaws in the years of study, like the lower court did.

Justice Whalen asked: “If the court determines that they didn’t take a hard look, isn’t their only option to annul?”

He’s suggesting if the DOT didn’t do a proper investigation into the air and water quality impacts, State Supreme Court Justice Neri should have stopped the whole project.

If this higher court corrects that possible error, work allowed might have to stop.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, Knauf asked “Did it make common sense that while this is pending the state would spend the money? No.”

The justices typically deliberate for weeks or months before issuing a written decision.