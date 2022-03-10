ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As gas prices continue to rise many are paying the price; some of those it impacts are those delivering food to your doorstep.

For Patrick Granger, a Delivery Driver at Pudgies Pizza on Elmira’s Southside he is feeling the effects of the rising prices.

“With the amount that I drive around.. and [gas] now being over $4 a gallon, I can definitely see the effect of how much I’m spending on gas every single day and unfortunately I can not get gas, I have to,” Granger said.

But some local restaurants are helping offset the costs for their drivers. Pudgies is trying to help their drivers.

General Manager of Elmira’s Southside Pudgies Pizza, Matthew Voorhees, said “We pay our drivers a certain amount per delivery to try to offset to help them. We try to take care of our people.”

Just as restaurants are feeling the effects, food delivery companies are helping offset the pain at the pump as well.