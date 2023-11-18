MUMFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You can start to get into the holiday spirit as the Genesee Country Village & Museum will be hosting its Holiday Market & Preparing for Winter event.

The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19 and will feature more than 45 vendors at the festive market.

Attendees can try candle making, see sausage making and taste roasted chestnuts.

You can also help families in need by bringing non-perishable Thanksgiving food donations to the admissions area when you enter the event, as the museum is partnering with the Cameron Community to help those without enough food this holiday season.

Tickets are available online now at the GCV&M’s website, and tickets will be available at the door as well.