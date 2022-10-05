GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Geneva resident was arrested and identified after allegedly mailing a hand grenade to the Geneva Public Safety Building (PSB) late Tuesday morning.

At around 10:50 a.m., officials received two packages from the U.S. Postal Service, allegedly mailed by 57-year-old Melvin Lackey of Geneva. Following protocol, court security screened the packages, which revealed what appeared to be an explosive device, officials with the Geneva Police Department (GPD) said.

The other package appeared to contain “miscellaneous items.” Immediately upon screening, the Public Safety Building — which contains both the Town Court and GPD headquarters — and surrounding buildings were notified of the threat. PSB went into lockdown shortly after.

GPD, along with the Geneva Fire Department, cordoned off the area and notified the Monroe County Bomb Squad. MCBS along with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

News 8 staff on scene reported Tuesday that bomb squad members began slowly entering the building at around 2 p.m.

The Monroe County Bomb Squad learned that the explosive device was an “inert grenade,” GPD said Wednesday, which is incapable of producing an explosion. Further investigation revealed neither package contained any dangerous or hazardous materials.

At 6:30 p.m., officials confirmed an arrest had been made, but did not release Lackey’s name until late Wednesday morning. He was taken into custody without incident, and charged with the felony of placing a false bomb.

He was transported to Ontario County Jail for arraignment.