SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since November, the Glens Falls area’s new bagel spot has moved from South Street to the other side of the Hudson River. Now, bagels are back in business in the North Country.

Glens Falls Bagels is celebrating the end of its first full week in business at the plaza at 131 Saratoga Avenue, next door to the Hannaford plaza. Open daily, the shop’s exact hours may vary depending on how fast the fresh bagels move. On a Friday morning visit, and on the bagelry Facebook page, the word is that they move fast.

Glens Falls Bagels first opened on South Street in the city of Glens Falls last November. Brooklyn native Kerry Smith opened shop following the closure of the Glenmore Lodge on Glen Lake, his previous venture, as a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. His bagel craft started there, and has traveled with him since. The move to South Glens Falls was announced in late April, after the business’ previous home (next door to the former Irish Pizza) came under new ownership.

Now, Glens Falls Bagels offers fresh bagels daily, in classic varieties like plain, everything, sesame and garlic, as well as some specialties like cheese and jalapeno, varying by the day. The shop offers breakfast sandwiches, daily lunch specials, and specialty cream cheeses like vegetable, bacon, honey maple, and sweet Thai chili. The eatery is still listed at its former location on Doordash, but is set to get a new listing as the bagels keep coming.