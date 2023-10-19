GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Part of the Warren County Bikeway is set to close for repair work in the city of Glens Falls. The bike path will close between Cooper Street and Leonard Street next week.

The Warren County Department of Public Works said that the repair work will focus on damage to the path and an adjacent parking lot on Leonard Street, caused by tree roots. The Leonard Street lot will also be closed.

The closure is expected to last from Monday to Friday, Oct. 23-27. Cyclists should find alternate routes. The affected section of bike path is near both roads’ intersections with Lawrence Street and the Glens Falls Shirt Factory. The Warren County Bikeway connects Glens Falls, Queensbury, and the village of Lake George.