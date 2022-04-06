GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dr. Krislynn Dengler was appointed the next superintendent of the Glens Falls City School District.

She was appointed at a special school board meeting on April 5 and will start on July 1. She will be the first female superintendent in Glens Falls.

Dr. Dengler served as superintendent for the South Kortright Central School District in Delaware County since 2019 and was principal for six years prior.

She began her career as an elementary school teacher at Roxbury Central School followed by eight years at Andes Central School as the reading specialist, academic supervisor, and assistant superintendent.

After her time at Andes, Dr. Dengler was the high school principal at Walton Central School prior to moving to South Kortright. Additionally, Dr. Dengler is an adjunct professor of literacy education at State University of New York at Oneonta.

“I am thrilled to join GF Nation,” she said. “I especially love the pride the community has for its school. While visiting the district, I saw so many caring individuals in each of the buildings, friendly and respectful students, and robust engagement during the interviews. I look forward to bringing my experience and enthusiasm to the team and continuing the great work at Glens Falls.”

Dr. Dengler earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and her master’s degree in reading education from State University of New York at Oneonta. She earned her doctorate in educational theory and practice from Binghamton University. She also holds a certificate of advanced study in educational administration from Capella University.



Dr. Dengler will succeed Paul Jenkins, who has served as superintendent of schools since 2011 and is retiring at the end of June.