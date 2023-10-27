GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When the pumpkins come out, it will soon be time for the produce to go away – but only from South Street. This Saturday is the final outdoor date of the year for the Glens Falls Farmers Market.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, the market’s usual array of farming families and specialty vendors will accumulate at the Farmers Market pavilion on South Street from 8 a.m. to noon. Celebrating the end of the season, Goats Galore will arrive starting at 9 a.m. with baby goats.

After this weekend, the Glens Falls Farmers Market doesn’t vanish – it just goes somewhere else. The market heads to the Aviation Mall food court starting Saturday, Nov. 4, running from 9 a.m. to noon, and will stay there throughout the winter.

The exact lineup of vendors may change from week to week. Some of the tastes you’re likely to see in a given week include:

Adirondack Aromatherapy

Adirondack Seafood

Alchemy Bagel Cafe

Alleged Farm

Almosta Farm

Argyle Cheese Farmer

Barb and Tom’s Grill

Battenkill Valley Creamery, LLC

Bear Pond Woodworking

Blue Boot Farm

Buddy’s Barkery

Butternut Ridge Farm

Crown Point Farm

Dickinson’s Delights

Euro Delicacies

Fresh Take Farm

Gifford Farms

Giovanni Fresco

Grazin’ Acres Farm

Hex and Hop Inc.

Humiston’s Vegetables

Junbucha

Lick Springs Farm

Maple Valley Farm

Mister Edge Sharpening

Moon Cycle Seed Company

Nettle Meadow

North Creek Candle Company

Northeast Corner Herb Farm

Onda Farm LLC

Our Daily Bread & The Gluten Free Bakery

Pleasant Valley Apiary

River ‘Rangements

Saratoga Apple, Inc.

Saratoga Chocolate Co.

South Dominion Vineyard

Stunad’s Italian Ice

The Mushroom Shop

The Smoothie Shop

Upper Hudson Coffee

Wild Hogs Sugar Shack

Yankee Distillers LLC

Zero Waste Composting

The Glens Falls Farmers Market also features live music and kids’ face painting. The market is run by the Glens Falls Farmers Market Association. This month, the city of Glens Falls broke ground on a future home for the farmers market set to open in late 2024.