GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, Glens Falls Hospital announced its next president and CEO. Paul Scimeca has been named as the hospital’s next leader, after three decades of work with the hospital. Scimeca has served as interim CEO since Jan. 1, after the retirement of former president Diane Shugrue.

“Over his 33-year career at Glens Falls Hospital, Paul has learned every aspect of our clinical and administrative operations,” said Glens Falls Hospital Board of Governors Chair George Ferone. “He is respected and admired not only for the depth and breadth of his health care knowledge, but also for his commitment to the Glens Falls Hospital teams he leads, and the communities they serve.”

Scimeca was chosen unanimously by the Glens Falls Hospital board. The new president’s time with Glens Falls Hospital started in 1989, serving as communications manager for the hospital. Since then, he has also worked as director of community services, executive director of Adirondack Medical Services, and vice president of physician practice and community health. That last position has involved oversight of the 16 primary and specialty care practices that Glens Falls Hospital operates. Scimeca also ran the hospital’s COVID-19 response team.

“Paul has been a strong partner in our system mission and leader for health care in the North Country,” said Albany Med Health System President Dennis P. McKenna, MD. “We’ve worked very closely together to extend more specialized services to residents of the Glens Falls area. I will look to Paul’s expertise to inform our future efforts to ensure the good health of our communities now and well into the future.”