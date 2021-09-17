Glens Falls launching arts trail, with a call for artists to show what they can do

Arts Hero pins that will be given out by the Arts District of Glens Falls to anyone who donates a total of $100 to local arts organizations.

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Glens Falls is moving forward on the creation of an arts trail, a path connecting two museums with banners, public art and more.

The plan, announced on Thursday, includes the creation of a trail running from the Chapman Historical Museum to the Hyde Collection Art Museum and Historic Home. That trail will include 10 arts destinations and 14 organizations that are all part of the city’s art world.

The Arts District of Glens Falls was launched in 2015 by a group of nonprofit art and culture organizations and museums.

With the current plan comes a call to action. The city is asking for artists to send out proposals to create public art on electrical boxes along the trail.

An electrical box at the corner of Ridge and Maple streets in downtown Glens Falls, N.Y.

Submissions are due by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. All artists will be paid $750 for the project and must complete their work by Oct. 31.

Those who want to have a hand in growing the city’s artistic footprint can also donate to the cause. The Arts District of Glens Falls is designating the title of “Arts Hero” to anyone who donates $100 across 10 artists and arts organizations in Glens Falls, including the art district itself.

Anyone who does so can fill out a form online to declare their donations have been made and can receive a commemorative pin.

The pin holder status comes with perks, including monthly arts bulletins and sneak peeks with artistic organizations in town.