GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Glens Falls is doing some flushing. On Monday, the city began its annual flushing program for the city’s water main and hydrants. The process keeps water clean, removes issues with taste and odor, and tests the status of water valves and hydrants around the city.

The flushing process is expected to take between 10 and 15 days. That range can change based on leaks and other issues found during the process. The process shouldn’t disrupt regular water service.

While flushing is ongoing, residents will see crews at work in areas around fire hydrants. Signage will let residents know 24 hours in advance when it’s their local hydrant’s turn to get flushed. The schedule includes flushing from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, across the city.

The flushing process is also important for the dislodging of mineral deposits that accumulate in water mains as they are used. Residents may see temporary discolored water as flushing continues. If discolored water comes out of your pipes, the city suggests running cold water through multiple water sources in the home until the water clarifies. Although no health risks are expected from discolored water, residents should avoid doing laundry until it clears up.

Questions and concerns can be brought to the city Water and Sewer Department at (518) 761-3850.