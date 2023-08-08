QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The engines are purring, and the wheels are spinning fast. On Tuesday night, a race roars through a Queensbury entertainment center, all in the name of the kids.

Starting at 6 p.m., Adventure Family Fun Center is hosting the annual Pajama 500 go-kart race in support of Operation Santa Claus. Entry is priced at $200 per racer at the door. Checks can be made out to Operation Santa Claus.

On Facebook, the owners of Coach’s Corner Food Truck declared some father-child competition among the participants. The business is accepting additional donations directly.

Every dollar raised goes right to Operation Santa Claus, a nonprofit that has worked since 1974 to benefit underprivileged children during the holidays. The organization works with individual school districts across Warren, Washington and Saratoga County to get new clothes and other items to kids in need through the holidays. Today, nearly 25,000 children benefit from the program.

The race is part of the Peter Brock Small Business Challenge. The challenge is named after Peter Brock, an enormous contributor to Operation Santa Claus for several years prior to his passing in 2021.