Gov. Cuomo declares State of Emergency in Steuben County after severe flooding

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has declared a State of Emergency in Steuben County after flash flooding damaged over 100 homes and displaced residents overnight.

Steuben County remains under a local State of Emergency prohibiting travel in the Towns of West Union, Woodhull, Troupsburg, Tuscarora, Greenwood, Canisteo, Hornellsville, and Jasper.

The current county road closures in Steuben County include:

County Route 21, Town of Canisteo

County Route 28, Town of Hartsville

County Route 31, South Canisteo

County Route 82, Town of Troupsburg

County Route 85, Town of Tuscarora

County Route 99, Town of Woodhull

County Route 103, Town of Woodhull

County Route 117, Town of Troupsburg

County Route 129, Town of Woodhull

State Roads Include:

State Route 417 from State Route 36 in Jasper to Addison Village Line

State Route 36 from County Route 119 to Canisteo Village Line

Residents are being asked to refrain from bringing donations to the Red Cross shelters in Corning and Canisteo for the time being. Local organizers will coordinate to solicit donations for those in need.

“The generosity of county residents is unquestioned and greatly appreciated, especially in times of emergency,” said Steuben County Director of Public Safety Tim Marshall. “However, the Red Cross is unable to accept donations at these sites at this time.”

A 17-person Swift Water Rescue crew including Department of Environmental Conservation, State Police and Office of Fire Prevention and Control personnel was deployed and responded to multiple flooded homes in six different municipalities.

All DOT maintenance personnel are currently on duty statewide and responding to incidents of flooding as necessary. Shelter supplies such as cots, pillows, blankets, food water and generators were staged at the Woodhull Fire Department to assist with evacuations.

“We’re declaring a state of emergency in Steuben County as State agencies and all available resources remain on the ground responding to the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, and we continue to assist local partners helping communities recover in affected areas,” Governor Cuomo said. “While this system has begun moving out of the state, our work is not over and all New Yorkers should know that state resources remain available to any locality in need of support.”

During the overnight hours, Swiftwater rescue teams from the State Office of Fire Prevention and Control assisted eight people from homes in the Town of Addison where the southern portion of the village was evacuated due to high floodwaters along Tuscarora Creek.

County officials announced that residents who were evacuated were able to return to their homes on Thursday morning. However, many roads in the area, including portions of State Routes 417, 36 and 248, remain closed due to flooding.

The Office of Fire Prevention and Control also responded to a Norfolk Southern train derailment overnight, though no injuries were reported.

American Red Cross Shelters are open and receiving evacuees at the Canisteo Volunteer Fire Department and Corning-Painted Post High School, where the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provided resources for approximately 60 residents.

Additional resources are being deployed to Steuben County to assist those who have been displaced by the overnight flooding. The State Department of Transportation is currently performing damage assessment along 10 state highways that were closed due to flooding and providing assessment teams to local highway departments, as needed.

Flash Flooding Safety Tips

If traveling during heavy rain, please drive with care and keep these safety tips in mind: DO NOT attempt to drive over a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.

DO NOT underestimate the destructive power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car, and water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.

Follow recommended routes. DO NOT ignore emergency detours to view flooded areas.

Watch for washed-out roads, earth-slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and falling or fallen objects.

Watch for areas where rivers or streams may suddenly rise and flood, such as highway dips, bridges, and low areas.

If you are in your car and water begins to rise rapidly around you, abandon the vehicle immediately.

As you travel, monitor NOAA Weather Radio and local radio broadcasts for the latest information.

For more flash flooding safety tips, please visit the DHSES website here.