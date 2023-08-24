ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul addressed New Yorkers regarding the current asylum seeker situation. The governor announced that she has called on President Biden to direct federal resources to support New York’s management of the unprecedented influx of asylum seekers arriving in the state.

On Wednesday, a court conference on a right-to-shelter lawsuit took place in New York City. The lawsuit involves New York State, New York City, and the Legal Aid Society following a 1980s ruling requiring New York City to take in asylum seekers.

In a letter to President Biden, Governor Hochul requested financial aid for the state as well as assistance with shelter and expedited work authorizations for more than 100,000 asylum seekers in New York. The governor also announced a new program that will expand the state’s ability to help asylum seekers gain lawful employment.

“For over a year, I have called for federal assistance and support for New York as we manage the unprecedented number of asylum seekers arriving in our state,” Governor Hochul said. “New York cannot continue to do this on its own. It is past time for President Biden to take action and provide New York with the aid needed to continue managing this ongoing crisis.”

You can read Governor Hochul’s full letter to President Biden by visiting the Governor’s website.