Gov. Hochul names new chair of Adirondack Park Agency

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the designation of John Lyman Ernst as Chair of the Adirondack Park Agency (APA). Ernst will be nominated for reappointment to the APA board.

“Adirondack Park is a unique asset to New York and we must preserve its natural beauty for future generations to enjoy, while also boosting tourism and small businesses across the region,” said Hochul. “This appointment is an important first step in developing a long-term public and private land-use plan for the largest protected area in the continental United States.

Ernst was originally appointed to the APA Board in June 2016. He most recently served as the Chair of the State Land, Park Ecology and Park Policy and Planning committees. Ernst is also chair and president of a private investment firm in New York City. He and his wife are owners of Elk Lake Lodge in North Hudson, Essex County. .

Ernst has been involved with Adirondack organizations for 40 years. He is past chair of the Adirondack Council and the Adirondack Foundation as well as a past president of the Adirondack Landowners Association.

He has served on the boards of the Adirondack Nature Conservancy, the Adirondack Land Trust, the Adirondack Center for Writing, the Adirondack Lakes Survey Corporation, and the New York State Tourism Advisory Council. He currently serves on the board of the Open Space Institute.