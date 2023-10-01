ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul held a press conference on Sunday to provide an update on the search for 9-year-old Charlotte Sena, who is missing out of Saratoga County. An AMBER alert was activated on October 1 at 9:35 a.m.

The Governor confirmed that Sena, while spending time at Moreau State Park, was reported missing at 6:47 p.m. on Saturday night by her parents. According to State Police, a command post has been established at the state park, with over 100 personnel deployed in the search.

“On a picture-perfect fall day here in Upstate New York, Charlotte Sena’s family and friends gathered for a weekend of friendship and food and enjoying one of the last few days of good weather.” Governor Hochul said. “But instead, the day turned into every parent’s nightmare.”

The Governor continued, saying “We’ll keep the members of the public updated. I promised her parents we’ll find their daughter. She’s all of our daughters. Their family needs love. They need prayers. And if you know anything, if you’ve seen anything, you hear anything, please contact 911 to tell us what you know and what you may contribute to the search for this little girl.”

The circumstances of Sena’s disappearance lead police to believe that she is in imminent danger of serious harm. Anyone with information should call (518)457-6811 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.