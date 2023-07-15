ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul requested a Major Disaster Declaration from President Biden Friday in response to local flooding following the past week’s storms.

According to the governor’s office, the formal declaration would mean federal financial assistance for recovery efforts in Ontario County, along with 11 other counties across the state. The funding would come largely from FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.

The governor also asked for an expedited damage assessment process and federal funds for homeowners in Ontario County.