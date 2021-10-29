Gov. Hochul signs new law, quadruples fine for illegal exhaust systems in NY

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WROC) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul introduced legislation slotted to penalize drivers and repair shops for illegal modification to mufflers or exhaust systems on state vehicles.

The new law (S.784-B/A.471) will increase the maximum fine for installing illegal equipment to $1000, raising the original penalty by $850.

Vehicle repair shops responsible for making illegal modifications will also be at risk. Deliberate violation of the legislation three times within 18 months can result in the loss of inspection and operating licenses.

With tighter regulation on exhaust systems in New York, Gov. Hochul aims to raise community safety.

“Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe and comfortable in their community, and that includes cracking down on excessively noisy vehicles on our streets,” Gov. Hochul said. “This legislation deters drivers from installing illegal vehicle equipment that results in dangerous noise levels that can contribute to hearing loss and increased emissions.”

To pass state inspection, cars and motorcycle will be required to have a non-modified exhaust system.

In addition to emission concerns and damage to bystander hearing, the new legislation will look to decrease aggressive driving which is associated with excessively noisy exhaust systems, according to state officials.

Gov. Hochul signed the law on illegal mufflers and exhausts Friday. It will take effect immediately.