ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Before the Pride March got underway in New York City on Sunday, Governor Hochul signed five new bills into law. One of which allows New York to be a safe haven for Trans Youth.

“What it would do is allow families, specifically children and parents of transgender kids come to New York and receive gender affirming care without fear of prosecution from their home states,” explained Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal. “There are 20 states that have already passed bans or restrictions on gender affirming care.”

Sponsored by Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, the bill also protects doctors who provide this type of care, from being arrested or extradited to other states.

“Gender affirming care can take a range of different medical practices. It can be hormonal treatment, it’s not always and very rarely is surgery an option for a young person,” said Hoylman-Sigal.

He said this care is important to the mental health and well being of Trans Youth.

According to the Trevor Project’s 2022 National Survey, 45% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide in the past year. The legislation passed mostly along party lines.

Republican Assemblyman Chris Tague released a statement saying in part, “ I voted no on this legislation. This bill arguably infringed upon the constitutional fundamental right of parenting.”