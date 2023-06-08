ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday at 11:30 a.m., Gov. Kathy Hochul held a press conference regarding the current air quality in New York State at the University at Albany. Hochul emphasized this is an unprecedented event, with the majority of the state experiencing unhealthy air quality.

Hochul asked that people stay indoors, and suggested that schools continue to suspend outdoor activities for students. Employers were asked to make sure their employees take precautions as well.

Hochul said forest rangers and firefighters will be sent to Canada to assist in battling the wildfires. The wildfires are reportedly in remote areas, making them harder to reach and difficult to extinguish.