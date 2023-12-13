MARCY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced the completion on the Central East Energy Connect project on Wednesday, December 13.

The project upgraded transmission lines between the town of Marcy and the town of New Scotland in Albany County. The newly rebuilt transmission lines carry nearly five times the amount of electricity as the old lines, which is enough to power approximately two million homes.

“Upgrading New York’s transmission system is key to building our clean energy future,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “This upgraded line from Marcy to Albany was built on time and within budget and will enable more renewables to power New York’s homes and businesses. New Yorkers will benefit from this investment in the state’s power grid today and into the future.”

A map of transmission projects in New York State. The Central East Energy Connect project is highlighted in red. (Photo provided by the Office of the Governor)

The $600 million project — built for approximately $200 million less than the estimated cost — involved replacing existing lines and wooden poles and building two new stations in Princetown and Rotterdam. In total, the project removed approximately 1,250 old transmission structures and replaced them with more than 650 steel monopoles. The project also increased the resiliency of transmission lines, strengthening them against extreme weather.

“New York’s clean energy economy depends on a robust, resilient, reliable power grid. The Central East Energy Connect corridor was plagued by congestion and outdated infrastructure related problems for decades,” New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin Driscoll said in a statement. “Now with the state’s prioritization of clean energy infrastructure investment, a more streamlined bidding process, and the industry’s synergy in working together to upgrade our transmission system, we are making great progress in modernizing our grid. I am so proud of our transmission team and our colleagues at LS Power for completing this Central East Energy Connect project within three years.”

According to a statement by the governor’s office, the project — started in February of 2021 — will allow for the flow of more renewable energy across the state. It will also allow the state to stay on track to meet its clean energy goals of a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and economy-wide carbon neutrality.

It is also part of a larger set of transmission projects across the state, which includes more than 1,000 miles of projects that will maximize the use of renewable energy for parts of the state that rely on fossil fuel plants.

A map tracking the individual projects along the bigger Central East Energy Connect project. (Photo provided by the Office of the Governor)

“As New York continues to grow so does the demand for affordable energy. We must continue to explore all sources of safe and affordable energy,” Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon said in a statement. “This upgrade is one aspect of how we can meet the demand of the power grid for both our residents and businesses.”

Another project, Smart Path Connect, another transmission rebuild project with National Grid between Oneida County and the North Country, is currently in progress. It is scheduled to be completed in approximately 2025.