UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that construction has begun on a new unit of affordable housing in the City of Utica.

Artspace Utica Lofts on Park Avenue will include 43 units of energy-efficient affordable housing, as well as nearly 800 square feet of gallery space. The development will further the city’s goal of expanding affordable housing options as part of its $10 million award from the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

“Everyone deserves to have a space they can call home, to know they have a safe place to go every night,” Hochul said in a statement. “Artspace Utica Lofts not only builds upon our ongoing investments in downtown Utica, but also works toward our state’s housing goals. This development is a testament to the strong partnership between state and city officials, and by working together we can continue to enhance quality of life and walkability in Utica while providing secure, affordable, and sustainable homes for a talented and diverse population of artists.”

The lofts will be constructed on three vacant lots on Park Avenue, located between the Stanley Theater and Munson. There will also be a new public walkway built alongside the property to connect with Utica’s planned public event space along King Street.

“I look forward to the completion of the Artspace Utica Lofts project,” Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon said in a statement. “Redefining these vacant lots into the Utica’s Arts and Cultural District as well as creating affordable housing and a gallery and community spaces is an exciting addition to the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. I want to thank New York State Homes and Community Renewal, Governor Hochul, and the City of Utica for their steadfast support.”

In the last five years, there have been 1,000 affordable homes in the city created or preserved by New York State Homes and Community Renewal. This has contributed to Governor Hochul’s goal of creating or preserving 100,000 homes across New York State.

The $18.6 million dollar project will be financed through several different means:

$10.8 million in Federal and State Low Income Housing Credits,

$3.8 million in subsidies from Homes and Community Renewal,

$1.3 million from the New York State Council of Arts,

a $650,000 grant from Utica’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative fund,

$172,000 in funding from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), and

$700,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the City of Utica.

“Arts in the city has been a strong component of the quality of life in Utica, as evidenced through such institutions as Munson, Sculpture Space, the Stanley, Player’s Theatre, the Uptown Theatre for Creative Arts, Film Utica and many others too numerous to mention,” Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri said in a statement. “For the first time in the city’s history, however, Artspace Utica Lofts provides a home for artists of all kinds to live, work and collaborate. The announcement of the start of construction is the culmination of many years of hard work, going all the way back to 2016 when local architect Bob Heins raised the idea of bringing Artspace to our community. I thank Governor Hochul, HCR Commissioner Visnauskas along with the NYS Council of Arts and NYSERDA for understanding the importance of this project to Downtown Utica and participating in the financing that has brought us to today’s announcement.”

All 43 apartments in the four-story building will be affordable to households earning between 40 and 80 percent of the area’s median income.

It will also be designed to meet the requirements of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s New Construction – Housing program. The all-electric building will feature energy-efficient HVAC systems, as well as four electric vehicle charging ports and four electric vehicle charging-ready connections for expansion. The building will also utilize green infrastructure practices such as bioretention basins and permeable pavers to collect and treat stormwater runoff.

“The Artspace Utica Lofts will offer an affordable, energy-efficient housing option to artists in the area and a new space to showcase their work,” Senator Joe Griffo said in a statement. “Once completed, this project will build upon the growth that is already taking place in Utica, Oneida County and the Mohawk Valley.”