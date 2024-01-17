ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing a $233 Billion dollar state budget.

During her executive budget presentation, she discussed the migrant crisis.

“Because the number of migrants and expenses have only grown, I am proposing that we draw 500 million dollars from state reserves that are intended for one-time emergencies like this,” said Hochul. “This will help manage the migrant crisis, for a total of $2.4 billion dollars.”

On Friday, Hochul will be heading down to Washington, D.C. advocating for more federal funding and a stronger boarder.

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay weighed in

“I’m not thrilled to spend any money on migrant crisis,” said Barclay. “I don’t think using the rainy-day fund is the right idea. I will join her in trying to advocate for the federal government to pick up the tab.”

When it comes to education, the governor is proposing $825 million dollars more than last year, for a total of $35 billion dollars. To improve reading scores, she wants schools to focus on the basics like phonics and comprehension.

“So to get our teachers ready we’re going to help train them with $10 million to train 20,000 elementary school teachers and teaching assistants across the state.”

The governor also wants to spend $115 million to battle retail theft, domestic violence, and hate crimes.

The governor making it clear, she doesn’t want an income tax increase.

On housing, the executive budget allocates $500 million to build up to 15,000 units on state property.

Speaker Carl Heastie said while he’s all for building more housing, he noted tenant protections were not mentioned by the governor.

“As I’ve said to everyone, I’ve said it to all of you and I’ll say it again— we want a housing deal, There’s got to be something in it for developers, and tenants, and labor alike for the Assembly to agree.”

Over the upcoming weeks and months, lawmakers will be negotiating these proposals. A finalized state budget is due on April 1st.