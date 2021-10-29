Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at Corning Inc. Innovation Support Center

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Kathy Hochul will be speaking at Corning Incorporated’s Innovation Support Center in Big Flats on Friday afternoon.

Hochul is expected to make remarks regarding Corning Inc.’s role in the community and across the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as their mutual investments since 2017.

In 2017 former Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a $7.75 million state investment into Corning Incorporated’s Valor Glass, which is now used for the COVID-19 vaccines.

The investment led to the refurbishment of Corning’s Big Flats plant, which has sat on County Route 64 since 1958, and hundreds of jobs in the area.

Hochul is also expected to appear at the Finger Lakes Beer Festival at Watkins Glen International following the event in Big Flats.

This is the Governor’s first appearance in the Elmira/Corning area since being sworn in on August 24, 2021. Hochul made multiple appearances across the Southern Tier as Lt. Governor, including appearances in Watkins Glen, Corning, and Elmira for economic development events.