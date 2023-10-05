GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every December, Main Street in the village of Granville closes down to traffic for an evening so farmers and workers from across the rural region can come to town with equipment decorated into the nines. Registration opens this week for the 6th annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Granville – and there’s a special prize for the first one to make it through the door.

This year’s tractor parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Granville Registration for the parade opens this Friday, Oct. 6, priced at $12.51 per entrant, with proceeds benefitting the parade as a whole. The special prize for the first to register is a secret for now – all the more reason to not wait around.

Tractors, ATVs, fire trucks and farm vehicles of all shapes and sizes come through town for the festival, using lights, decorations, and riders atop floats to compete to be the best. More than 60 participants usuaully come to show off their artistry.

The best of the best get rewards for their efforts. Trophies, cash prizes, and ornaments made of Granville slate are in store. Paradegoers can vote on the winner of the People’s Choice award using social media following the event.