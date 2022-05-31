ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Greece Central School District employee is accused of having sexual contact with a teen, New York State Police officials announced Tuesday.

Authorities say 51-year-old Sean Glenny, a Greece resident and Boy Scouts of America employee, was arrested Tuesday and charged with third-degree criminal sex act.

Glenny is accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old in 2015.

Authorities say that no inappropriate behavior was found to have occurred during his employment at the school or on school grounds.

According to police, Glenny also participated in an Explorer Program with the North Greece Fire Department. They say he met his victim while working with the fire department in 2015.

Glenny will appear in the Town of Greece Court at a later date.

Those with information about the case are encouraged to contact New York State Police at 585-398-4100.