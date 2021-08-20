Gun buy back event happening in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Gun violence remains a concern for law enforcement and government officials across the state, so the attorney general is partnering with the Utica police department to host a gun buy back event on Saturday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Utica Recreation Center.

“During this event, it’s a 100% amnesty program where you can just show up without any kind of identification with an unloaded firearm in either a plastic bag or a brown bag and bring it right to the unit at the Elm Street lot and just turn in your firearm for a gift card of different denominations based on the weapon that you return,” explained Sergeant Michael Curley of the Utica Police Department.

Assault Riffles – $250

Handguns – $150

Riffles & Shotguns – $75

Non-working or antique guns – $25

If you turn in a working assault riffle or handgun you’re eligible for a free iPad as well. You can turn in as many guns as you’d like as long as they are unloaded and brought in a paper or plastic bag, and if you’re coming in a car the firearm must be transported in the trunk. Licensed gun dealers and active and retired members of law enforcement are not eligible for this program that’s aimed at making Utica a safer city.

Sergeant Curley said, “We certainly hope that an event like this can reduce gun violence in the city of Utica. Obviously, the less guns that are on the street, certainly the less working firearms that are on the street, is one less gun that may fall into the hands of an individual who may use it for a nefarious purpose. We’ve seen across the state, to include here in Utica, gun violence in 2020 and 2021 is certainly on the rise, and programs like this, we hope, will diminish that particular capacity for gun violence to rise in the future.”

For more information on the buy back event, you can contact the Oneida County district attorney’s office.