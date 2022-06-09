SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New EastCoast Arms Collector Associates (NEACA) Saugerties Gun Show has been canceled for June 18-19, by mutual agreement by Town Board members. The gun show was to be held at the Kiwanis Ice Arena over Father’s day however, recent events of gun violence would have been insensitive to those who recently lost loved ones here in NY and in Texas said, officials.

According to the Daily Freedman, members of the board acknowledged that allowing gun shows at the arena adjacent to youth soccer fields, across from a children’s playground, and less than a half-mile from a high school would not look good for the facility. David Petronis, President of the NEACA said he has personally been contacted by village residents over concerns about holding the gun show.

“Even with my very staunch support of our Second Amendment Rights, and knowing we have the right to pursue our contract with the Town to hold our show, at this moment in time I feel canceling and possibly rescheduling our show to a later time period or other venues, is the right thing to do,” said Petronis.

Both Petronis and Town Supervisor Fred Costello agreed that timing is everything, and the timing of a gun show at this particular time is not appropriate. “Making Money isn’t everything and this is the responsible thing for us as a show promoter to do,” said Petronis.