Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Habitat for Humanity held a home dedication ceremony earlier this afternoon, celebrating the start of a new journey for one local family.

Chantel Rudolph, recipient of the non-profit organization’s latest refurbished home, said it all happened quickly and that she had support along the way.

“This is great,” said Rudolph. “I wanted to show my kids how much hard work pays off,” she added. “Going to nursing school, buying a house, everything happened within months apart; you know, I graduated nursing, well, I bought the house February, graduated nursing school in May,” said Rudolph.

Rudolph said the experience has been amazing for her family.