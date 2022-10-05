ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Art and Community Center (RACC) has announced its annual Halloween House will be terrifying residents with fun and attractions throughout the month of October.

“This is one of the Rome Art & Community Centers annual fundraisers and a fun community event that we look forward to each year!” says Jason Tockey, executive director of the Rome Art and Community Center.

This year’s theme is the “House of Phobias.” Admission to the Haunted Mansion is $6, most other activities are $3 and some are free. Events and attractions are scheduled at the Rome Art and Community Center for the weekends of October 7th & 8th and October 14th & 15th from 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm at 308 West Bloomfield Street in Rome.

There are activities for adults and children, including the Haunted Mansion, the Trick or Treat Street, Casper’s Not-so-Scary-Trail, storytelling, face painting, crafts, tarot card reading, a bounce house, as well as Dracula’s Pub for take-out snacks and refreshments.

For more information call 315-336-1040 or email executivedirector@romeart.org.