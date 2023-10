SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People turned out to celebrate the Halloween season as “Halloweenville” was held at Burnet Park in Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The family-friendly event offered a parade and trunk or treating, sponsored by the Tipperary Hill Neighborhood Association.

After the parade, a Halloween party with a DJ was held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Food was available for purchase. Cider, hot chocolate and donuts were also available for free.

Photos from the event can be seen below: