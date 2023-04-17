CLINTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hamilton College has been put into shelter in place after reports of an ‘armed assailant’ in Kirner-Johnson.

According to the college, law enforcement is on the scene and there is no indication of an actual shooter.

The college will continue shelter-in-place and all students and staff must remain inside, lock doors, move away from windows, and silence their cell phones until police or a campus administrator known to them gives them the “all clear.”

Hamilton College advises to call 911 from your cell phone to report suspicious activity, Emergency Medical Services at 315-859-4000 or Campus Safety at campo@hamilton.edu.