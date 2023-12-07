SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Hancock Field Air National Guard Base Fire Department, based at Hancock Airport in Syracuse, was named Fire Department of the Year by the Air National Guard Fire Chief’s Association.

The department, which started full-time operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, consists of 27 uniformed Air National Guard fire protection specialists and 22 full-time civilian firefighters.

“There are two separate leadership teams, one for the military firefighters and then one for the full-time firefighters,” said Jeffrey Chrissley, the Hancock Field Air National Guard Base Fire Department Chief. “But we work together as one department. We don’t differentiate between how we train or how we work.”

During the award selection process, the department was judged on different categories, such as department management, operations, training, fire prevention and community relations. The winner was then selected by an impartial panel of base fire marshals.

Along with emergency response, the fire department is responsible for building inspections, welding permits and overseeing the airport’s fuel storage.