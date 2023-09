LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It happened, once again. Even with all of the new signs and the traffic redirection, Onondaga Lake Parkway has fallen victim to another box truck.

The truck was heading toward the city of Syracuse from Liverpool on Wednesday morning.

Video is courtesy of Seth Titus.

Traffic will be brought down to one lane near the bridge.

The last hit happened back in May, and the last almost-incident happened in April when a Greyhound had to make a U-turn to not hit the bridge.