LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Haudenosaunee Wooden Stick Festival taking place this weekend, Sept. 16-17, got underway at Onondaga Lake Park on Saturday.

The festival celebrates the Haudenosaunee origins of lacrosse as they are the original creators of the game, dating back roughly 1000 years.

People will be able to visit the festival between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Both days will also feature a wooden stick lacrosse tournament.

Traditional Haudenosaunee wood stick-making demonstrations will also take place throughout the weekend. People will have to chance to see Haudenosaunee dances. Vendors selling Haudenosaunee crafts and food will be at the festival as well.

Lacrosse sticks will also be sold at the event.