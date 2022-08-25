HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21st that has claimed the lives of three people.

Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car accident that took place on Route 5. They found a 2005 Chevrolet trailblazer that was driven by 34-year-old Ryan A. Harrington of Little Falls who had been traveling west when he crossed over into the eastbound lane of traffic.

Traveling east in a 2019 Jeep Cherokee was 26-year-old driver Sean C. Bracken of Newport and 21-year-old passenger, Faith A. McFarland of Dolgeville when they were then struck by Harrington.

Everyone involved in the collision is reported to have perished.

Harrington’s trailblazer caught on fire but was quickly extinguished by the East Herkimer and the City of Little Falls Fire Departments. Investigators say that the driver’s sides of the vehicles were struck with “such force that it took both fire departments almost an hour to extricate the drivers.”

Police say that the investigation is still ongoing. Eyewitness News will continue to update you with any new information as it is released.