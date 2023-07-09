SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On July 8, the Schoharie Promotional Association is hosting the sixth annual Lily Festival at the Schoharie Lily Park. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

Visitors can take a walk down a winding path and see thousands of four-foot-tall lilies. There will also be over 70 vendors, crafters, and organizations present. Attendees can also enjoy food, children’s activities, a dog show competition, a silent auction, and more! To see a map of the vendor locations, click here.