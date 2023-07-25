ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Empire Live announced they will be hosting a performance by alternative metal band Helmet. The show is set for October 3 at 8 p.m.

Best known for their songs “Unsung”, “Wilma’s Rainbow” and “Milquetoast”, the band has released eight studio albums, with their ninth record “Left” scheduled to be released in November. Helmet will be joined by special guest Soul Blind as part of their “Look Left” tour.

Empire Live is located at 93 North Pearl Street in Albany. You can buy Helmet tickets on the Ticketmaster website or by visiting the venue’s box office.