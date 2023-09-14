SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s back for the 13th year, Helping Hounds Dog Rescue (HHDR) is bringing back its annual Pumpkins & Pooches fall family fundraising event!

This year’s Pumpkins & Pooches is on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at 7268 Caswell Street in North Syracuse

The event is a fun filled day that provides the local community an opportunity to give back and maybe even match with a homeless dog in need.

There will be a costume contest, raffles, vendors, food trucks, music, baked goods and more!

Courtesy of HHDR

The costume contest has three prize winning categories including Top 3, Most Original, and Best Pair (Human & Dog).

There will also be demonstrations throughout the day including humane education, obedience training and more.

HHDR’s mission is to provide a compassionate approach to dog rescue by matching homeless dogs from overcrowded shelter systems with loving homes.

For more information, visit HHDR’s website.