SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At just 17-years-old, Karlianne Short was just getting started.

“I love that I watched her walk across the stage,” said her best friend Myonna Mack. “I was yelling her name, trying to be the loudest one.”

The recent Henninger High School graduate dreamed big.

“One time she had thought about being an attorney, she thought about being a social worker a counselor, I could see her doing any of those things that she put her mind to,” said Principal Shirelle Dowdell. “And she wanted to make a difference and I believe she would have.”

On June 25, Dowdell gave Karli her diploma. They had a moment where she discussed all the times she would give Karli lectures over the years.

“When she was coming across the stage, I said I guess you’re going to be glad you don’t have to hear me fussing, you don’t have to and she was like ‘right, yes’ and then she said, ‘but I’ll miss it’ and then to hear,” Dowdell recalled trying to hold back tears.

On July fourth, the teen was shot and killed on East Fayette Street. Mack spoke to her the day before.

“She was talking about how she wanted me to come, move back and live with her cause she missed me,” Mack remembered.

And now they’re missing her.

“She was very special to all of us because she had a hard time to go through and she made it, she never gave up,” said Adel Valdes, Senior Vice Principal.

That’s what they’ll remember about Karli, the girl who had so much ambition.

Counseling will be provided to any student who needs it. They can go to Lincoln Middle School located at 1613 James Street on Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.