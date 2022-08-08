HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that an Ilion man has been given multiple felony charges after allegedly defrauding the county for over 8 months.

According to the Sheriff, 51-year-old Lewis Rimmer allegedly received more than $1,500.00 worth of fraudulent benefits for a period of over 8 months.

Lewis Rimmer has been arrested and charged with the following:

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Class E Felony)

Welfare Fraud in the Fourth Degree (Class E Felony)

Rimmer has currently been processed and released. He is scheduled to appear in front of the Village of Herkimer Court in the future.