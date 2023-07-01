HERKIMER, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police, in conjunction with Herkimer Police, have announced on Friday, June 30, that they have arrested a man after a domestic incident on June 16. Police also say that he eluded capture for almost two weeks.

Herkimer Police say they were called to North Main Street in the village on June 16 for a report of a domestic dispute in progress. Several minutes after their arrival, a female exited the apartment and left with her family. After an interview with the victim, police learned that her ex-boyfriend, Philip Mavica, had allegedly hidden her cell phone and held her against her will in his apartment. When officers arrived at the scene, Mavica allegedly held his hand over her face and nose, leaving her unable to breathe.

After the investigation, Herkimer Police say they returned to Mavica’s apartment to place him under arrest. However, they were unable to locate him, and an arrest warrant was issued.

On Tuesday, June 27, State Police joined the search after Mavica was located at the Commons Mall in Albany. When troopers approached him in his car, he allegedly accelerated in reverse, nearly striking a police car and nearly running over two officers. Officers say he then sped down the road, nearly striking several other vehicles on the roadway.

Later that day, Herkimer Police learned that Mavica was at a residence on Applewood Drive in the village of Ilion. State Police were informed, and he was taken into custody there.

Mavica was then transported to the Herkimer Police Department to be arraigned on the charges from the June 16 domestic incident. From that incident, Mavica was charged with fourth-degree Grand Larceny and Unlawful Imprisonment – both felonies – and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, a misdemeanor.

From the incident in Albany, State Police charged Mavica with second-degree Obstructing Governmental Administration, a misdemeanor, as well as several vehicle and traffic violations. He was remanded to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility in lieu of $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond. He will appear in the Village of Herkimer Court at a later date.