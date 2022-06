HERKIMER, Ny, (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing juvenile.

Ashton West’s last seen in the Herkimer/Richfield Springs area wearing the clothes in the images shown here.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Herkimer Police Department at 315-866-4330.