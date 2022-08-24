UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a Herkimer woman has been charged with Grand Larceny after a multi-month investigation that started in April of 2022.

According to the police, back in April, a local engineering firm contacted them after conducting an annual financial evaluation and finding some irregularities with their accounting that showed three years’ worth of monetary losses. The total value of the missing money was over $50,000 and as a result, the case was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division.

A multi-month investigation then took place, during which, the Criminal Investigation Division, subpoenaed true and altered bank statements. Through forensic accounting, they were able to learn that an employee, 31-year-old Diana Gacek age 31 of Herkimer, allegedly altered payroll accounts, changed bank statements, and issued fraudulent checks over a three-year period to steal the money.

Following the investigation, Diana Gacek of Herkimer was arrested and charged with the following:

Grand larceny in the Second Degree (Class C Felony)

Police say additional charges may be handed down in the future by the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office. Eyewitness News will continue to update this story with any new information as it is released.