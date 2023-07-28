GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Glens Falls is tracking the color of water. Over the last week, high demands on the city water system caused cloudy conditions in what’s coming out of the tap.

In an advisory on Thursday, the city said that the water system has been going through periods of exceptionally high flow over extended periods of time, causing turbidity to spike as the system works to keep up. Issues have been seen across different parts of the city. The issues were believed to be largely alleviated as of Friday morning, but residents should still look closely at what’s in their sink or shower.

“Employees at the City of Glens Falls Water Filtration Plant (WFP) have followed up with several people who made complaints and their water quality has cleared (improved),” said City Water & Sewer Superintendent Bill Norton. “While there have been no additional calls or complaints, the WFP continues to monitor the situation as the exact cause has not been determined.”

The spiking water flows are believed to have been caused by high demand put on the water system. No breaks are believed to exist in the system.

If water discoloration shows up in your kitchen or bathroom, there are steps you can take to clear things up. Residents who run into cloudy water are advised to run their faucets, showers and bathtubs and flush toilets for several minutes, and the quality should get clear again.