SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police reported to an accident around 10:24 p.m., on Aug. 24.

At the scene, they learned that a male pedestrian — that they found upon arrival — had been walking on the highway, and was hit by a vehicle on I-81 north just past the Harrison St. on-ramp.

The vehicle that hit the man left the scene of the crime.

The pedestrian hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department’s Traffic Section at (315) 442-5130.​​​​ ​