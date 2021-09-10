Gov. Hochul announces administration appointments

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced several new appointments to her administration on Wednesday.
“To build New York back better than it was before and deliver real change for New Yorkers, we need the best and brightest minds working together to solve the most important issues we face as a state,” Hochul said in a written statement. “These talented individuals from diverse backgrounds have the skills, knowledge, and experience that we need to move this state forward, and I look forward to working with them.”
- Jeff Lewis, Chief of Staff: Lewis previously served as Hochul’s Chief of Staff when she was lieutenant governor.
- Linda Sun, Deputy Chief of Staff: Sun previously served as Deputy Superintendent for Intergovernmental Affairs and the Chief Diversity Officer at the state Department of Financial Services. She is the highest-appointed Asian American in the administration and a first generation immigrant.
- Melissa Bochenski, Deputy Chief of Staff: Bochenski was in the same position for Hochul while she was lieutenant governor.
- Julissa Gutierrez, Chief Diversity Officer: Guiterrez was appointed during the Cuomo administration and will continue in the role under Hochul.
- Shirley Paul, Senior Advisor: Paul was formerly the Assistant Director for Legislative Affairs at SUNY Systems Administration.
- Sinéad Doherty, Deputy Secretary for Executive Operations: Doherty last served as Director of Operations for the California-based children’s non-profit, Good Tidings Foundation. She also worked on the Biden for America presidential campaign, and was Director of Operations for then-Lt. Gov. Hochul.
- Padma Seemangal, Deputy Secretary for Policy Operations: Seemangal previously served as Director of Communications and Public Affairs at Global Strategy Group and as a Senior Advisor for then-Lt. Gov. Hochul.
- Hazel Crampton-Hays, Press Secretary: Crampton-Hays was most recently Press Secretary to New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer.
- Jelanie DeShong, Assistant Secretary for Intergovernmental Affairs: DeShong was Director of Government Relations for SUNY Downstate Health Sciences and Director of Community Engagement for then-Lt. Gov. Hochul.
- Devan Cayea, Director of Strategic Planning and Scheduling: Cayea recently served on the transition team and is a former senior advisor and Director of National Strategic Planning for Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s presidential campaign.
- Fohat Aird-Bombo, Director of Advance: Aird-Bombo was the Director of Advance and Special Events for then-Lt. Gov. Hochul.